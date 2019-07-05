First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.96 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,242,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,673,000 after acquiring an additional 269,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,307,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,220,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,133,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,003,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,555,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,521,000 after acquiring an additional 436,017 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.