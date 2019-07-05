FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for HML (LON:HMLH)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of HML (LON:HMLH) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON HMLH opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96. HML has a 52-week low of GBX 27.51 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.70 ($0.49). The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 million and a PE ratio of 12.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.47 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from HML’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

HML Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and related services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Management, Surveying Services, and Insurance Services segments. The company also offers chartered surveying, insurance broking intermediary, and concierge services.

