Financial Comparison: Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) and Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) and Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Noodles & Co shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Diversified Restaurant shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Noodles & Co shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Diversified Restaurant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Noodles & Co has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Restaurant has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Noodles & Co and Diversified Restaurant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Co -1.47% 3.70% 0.72% Diversified Restaurant -3.33% N/A -4.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Noodles & Co and Diversified Restaurant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Co 0 3 3 0 2.50 Diversified Restaurant 0 0 0 0 N/A

Noodles & Co currently has a consensus price target of $10.79, indicating a potential upside of 35.33%. Given Noodles & Co’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Noodles & Co is more favorable than Diversified Restaurant.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Noodles & Co and Diversified Restaurant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Co $457.84 million 0.77 -$8.44 million $0.02 398.50 Diversified Restaurant $153.14 million 0.15 -$5.00 million ($0.17) -4.01

Diversified Restaurant has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noodles & Co. Diversified Restaurant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noodles & Co, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Noodles & Co beats Diversified Restaurant on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc., a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

