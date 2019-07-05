FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FGEN. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised FibroGen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.57.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.85. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.44 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 44.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director James A. Schoeneck sold 2,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,014. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $1,401,925.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,503,912 shares in the company, valued at $88,563,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,938 shares of company stock worth $9,120,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,712,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,760,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after buying an additional 778,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,604,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,161,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 27.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,208,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,046,000 after buying an additional 473,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.