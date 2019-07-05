Ferguson (LON:FERG) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Ferguson (LON:FERG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,720 ($74.74) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 5,650 ($73.83). Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

FERG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 6,650 ($86.89) to GBX 6,200 ($81.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Numis Securities raised Ferguson to an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Ferguson to an “add” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,861 ($76.58).

Shares of FERG stock opened at GBX 5,882 ($76.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,431.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25). The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

