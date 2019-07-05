Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.23 million, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.77. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

