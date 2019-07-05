EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) and Chewy (NASDAQ:CHWY) Head to Head Contrast

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of EVINE Live shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of EVINE Live shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EVINE Live and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVINE Live -7.03% -59.00% -17.15% Chewy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVINE Live and Chewy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVINE Live $596.64 million 0.05 -$22.16 million ($0.32) -1.29 Chewy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chewy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVINE Live.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EVINE Live and Chewy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVINE Live 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chewy 0 1 0 0 2.00

EVINE Live currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.42%. Given EVINE Live’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EVINE Live is more favorable than Chewy.

Summary

EVINE Live beats Chewy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVINE Live

EVINE Live Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as ValueVision Media, Inc. and changed its name to EVINE Live Inc. in November 2014. EVINE Live Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

