Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
CLWT opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02.
Euro Tech Company Profile
