Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CLWT opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

