Equinix’s (EQIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $520.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $482.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $474.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $506.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $518.95 on Tuesday. Equinix has a 12 month low of $335.29 and a 12 month high of $520.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $499.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by ($3.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total transaction of $97,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.74, for a total transaction of $111,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,857.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,982 shares of company stock worth $1,444,590 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,823,000 after buying an additional 632,328 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,161,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,722,000 after buying an additional 218,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,908,000 after buying an additional 85,143 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,314,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,656,000 after buying an additional 250,921 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,610,000 after buying an additional 112,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

