Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ET. Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.08.

Shares of ET opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $19.19.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $1,417,810,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $938,384,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $928,701,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at $660,951,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at $624,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

