Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ET. Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.08.
Shares of ET opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $19.19.
In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $1,417,810,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $938,384,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $928,701,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at $660,951,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at $624,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
