Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enel Americas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy directly or through its subsidiaries and affiliates. It operating business segments consists of Generation & Transmission and Distribution. Generation & Transmission segment composes of companies which own generation plants. Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers. Enel Americas SA, formerly known as Enersis S A ADR, is based in Santiago, Chile. “

Shares of ENIA opened at $8.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.57. Enel Americas has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $10.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. Enel Americas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enel Americas will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enel Americas by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,810,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,007 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enel Americas by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,099,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Enel Americas by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,249 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Enel Americas by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 844,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 115,850 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Enel Americas by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 524,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

