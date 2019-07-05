Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 67,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $4,282,799.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

