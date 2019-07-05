Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 392.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 302,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 241,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 105,149 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 467,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 21,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 469,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 310,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.