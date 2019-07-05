Elias Kouchakji Sells 2,873 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Elias Kouchakji sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $129,285.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81. FibroGen Inc has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 44.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,029,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,118,000 after acquiring an additional 269,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,921,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,503,000 after acquiring an additional 125,186 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 27.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,208,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,046,000 after acquiring an additional 473,042 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,712,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,900,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,290,000 after acquiring an additional 193,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FGEN. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

