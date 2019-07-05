Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.86.

NYSE ELVT opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $189.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $66,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 57,592 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $250,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,657 shares of company stock worth $1,871,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,873 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 44,609 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

