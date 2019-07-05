Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elevate Credit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Elevate Credit also reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Elevate Credit will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Elevate Credit.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $189.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Growth Fund Ii sold 44,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $185,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 57,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $250,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,025. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.11. 23,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,844. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $177.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

