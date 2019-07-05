Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELAN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a sell rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.95 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.56.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $251,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $2,169,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $9,626,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,434 shares in the last quarter.

