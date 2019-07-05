eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $99.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EHTH. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of eHealth to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 price objective on shares of eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.43.

eHealth stock opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.41 and a beta of 1.23.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $474,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $131,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,755 shares of company stock worth $3,487,275. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

