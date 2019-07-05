Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastman Chemical will gain from cost-cutting and productivity actions, synergies of strategic acquisitions, sustained innovation as well as efforts to reduce debt. Eastman Chemical remains focused on growing new business revenues from innovations. It also remains committed to boost shareholder returns leveraging strong cash flow. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, Eastman Chemical is exposed to a challenging business environment. It faces volume pressure which is expected continue through the first half. Demand for its specialty products in China is weak due to the trade conflict. Unfavorable currency swings and higher pension costs are other headwinds that are denting the company’s performance. It is also exposed to challenges in the fiber business due to weak acetate tow volumes and pricing.”

EMN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.00.

EMN opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.37. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $103.92.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,623,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,114,000 after acquiring an additional 134,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,896,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,316,000 after buying an additional 916,979 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,592,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,384,000 after buying an additional 33,840 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,561,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,222,000 after buying an additional 300,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

