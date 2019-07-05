Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 9,163.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 190,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

DLNG remained flat at $$1.43 during midday trading on Friday. 8,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,908. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.02. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.