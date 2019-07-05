Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) VP Sells $16,876.47 in Stock

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) VP Kevin Laliberte sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $16,876.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DOVA opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $499.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.56. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $30.36.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.20% and a negative net margin of 521.67%. Research analysts forecast that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 14,705.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOVA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

