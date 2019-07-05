Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Industrial Alliance Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.06% from the company’s previous close.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$37.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.00.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$48.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion and a PE ratio of 28.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.34. Dollarama has a one year low of C$30.70 and a one year high of C$52.49.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

