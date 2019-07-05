Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Dillard’s from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Dillard’s from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dillard’s from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $94.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.11). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.86 per share, with a total value of $45,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $23,247,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,535,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,754,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 32,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

