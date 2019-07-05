Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €15.50 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.20 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.55 ($21.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.30 ($22.44).

LHA stock opened at €15.37 ($17.87) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €14.34 ($16.67) and a 12 month high of €24.45 ($28.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €16.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 3.91.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

