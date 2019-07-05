Deutsche Bank Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB)

Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBB. Nord/LB set a €11.15 ($12.97) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.46 ($15.65).

Shares of PBB opened at €10.75 ($12.50) on Monday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($17.98). The company’s 50-day moving average is €11.43.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

