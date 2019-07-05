Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Dare Bioscience stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87. Dare Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Dare Bioscience will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Hawley purchased 454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Dare Bioscience worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

