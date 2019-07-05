Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) Insider Purchases £149.72 in Stock

Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) insider Ian S. Smith purchased 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £149.72 ($195.64).

Cybg stock opened at GBX 205.30 ($2.68) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 187.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.92. Cybg Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 172.10 ($2.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367 ($4.80).

Get Cybg alerts:

CYBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cybg from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded Cybg to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cybg from GBX 366 ($4.78) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Cybg in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Investec downgraded Cybg to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 241.15 ($3.15).

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Cybg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.