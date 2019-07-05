Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. Curis had a negative return on equity of 729.52% and a negative net margin of 314.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 38,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 396,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 195,783 shares during the last quarter. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.