Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRON. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Pi Financial reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.28.

CRON stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -190.50 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,107.83% and a return on equity of 99.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 237.5% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

