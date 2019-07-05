Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $17.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

