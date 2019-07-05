Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IMI from GBX 990 ($12.94) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,078.33 ($14.09).

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,055 ($13.79) on Wednesday. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,268 ($16.57). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 974.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

