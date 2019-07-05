Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $79.00 Price Target for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC cut Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $82.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

