Contrasting Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) & China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Tocagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Tocagen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tocagen and China SXT Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen $18.04 million 8.05 -$48.96 million ($2.44) -2.50 China SXT Pharmaceuticals $7.01 million 15.36 $1.18 million N/A N/A

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tocagen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tocagen and China SXT Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen 0 2 6 0 2.75 China SXT Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tocagen presently has a consensus target price of $17.19, suggesting a potential upside of 181.30%. Given Tocagen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tocagen is more favorable than China SXT Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Tocagen and China SXT Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen -294.74% -108.08% -56.63% China SXT Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is under Phase III clinical trial for recurrent high-grade glioma. It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase Ib clinical trial for intravenous treatment of advanced cancers. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets. The company has a license agreement with ApolloBio to develop and commercialize Toca 511 & Toca FC; and a collaboration agreement with NRG Oncology to develop a clinical trial utilizing Toca 511 & Toca FC for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Taizhou, China.

