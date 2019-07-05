Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €119.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.00 ($198.84) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €155.70 ($181.05).

Shares of ETR CON opened at €124.80 ($145.12) on Monday. Continental has a 12-month low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a 12-month high of €211.00 ($245.35). The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €125.84.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

