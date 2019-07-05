Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) & Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Head-To-Head Review

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Comstock Resources and Matador Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 Matador Resources 0 5 10 0 2.67

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 56.53%. Matador Resources has a consensus price target of $32.86, suggesting a potential upside of 75.99%. Given Matador Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 6.04% 14.66% 2.43% Matador Resources 22.37% 9.57% 5.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comstock Resources and Matador Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $390.25 million 1.52 -$28.63 million N/A N/A Matador Resources $899.60 million 2.42 $274.21 million $1.62 11.52

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Matador Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Comstock Resources on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 215.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 123.4 million stock tank barrels of oil and 551.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

