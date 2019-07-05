Compass Point Reiterates “$56.00” Price Target for Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR)

Compass Point set a $56.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.75.

Shares of IBKR opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $80.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakcliff Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 343,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

