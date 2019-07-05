Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) Insider Sells £135,553.58 in Stock

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) insider Karen Witts sold 7,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,894 ($24.75), for a total value of £135,553.58 ($177,124.76).

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,939 ($25.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion and a PE ratio of 26.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,848.34. Compass Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,467.50 ($19.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,930 ($25.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.26.

Get Compass Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.10 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,915 ($25.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oddo Securities boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,777.69 ($23.23).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.