Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) Insider Sells £135,553.58 in Stock

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) insider Karen Witts sold 7,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,894 ($24.75), for a total value of £135,553.58 ($177,124.76).
Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,939 ($25.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion and a PE ratio of 26.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,848.34. Compass Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,467.50 ($19.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,930 ($25.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.26.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.10 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
