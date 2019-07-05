Comparing Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) & Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) and Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hi-Crush and Mdu Resources Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hi-Crush 0 0 0 0 N/A Mdu Resources Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mdu Resources Group has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.10%. Given Mdu Resources Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mdu Resources Group is more favorable than Hi-Crush.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Hi-Crush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Mdu Resources Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Hi-Crush shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Mdu Resources Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hi-Crush pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 40.5%. Mdu Resources Group pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hi-Crush pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mdu Resources Group pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mdu Resources Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hi-Crush and Mdu Resources Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hi-Crush $842.84 million 0.29 $137.59 million $1.49 1.62 Mdu Resources Group $4.53 billion 1.15 $272.32 million $1.38 19.01

Mdu Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hi-Crush. Hi-Crush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mdu Resources Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hi-Crush and Mdu Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hi-Crush 9.99% 10.24% 6.09% Mdu Resources Group 5.83% 10.58% 3.90%

Volatility and Risk

Hi-Crush has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mdu Resources Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mdu Resources Group beats Hi-Crush on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin. The company also owns and operates a 1,226-acre frac sand reserve located near Kermit, Texas; and 12 terminal locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Colorado, and New York. It primarily serves pressure pumping service providers, and oil and gas exploration and production companies. Hi-Crush GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Hi-Crush Partners LP and changed its name to Hi-Crush Inc. in June 2019. Hi-Crush Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2018, it served 143,022 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 184 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It serves 957,727 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 339 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, and gathering services primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also offers cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates; produces and sells asphalt mix; and supplies ready-mixed concrete and cement in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment designs, constructs, and maintains overhead and underground electrical distribution and transmission lines, substations, external lighting, traffic signalization, and gas pipelines; electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, and fire suppression systems; and renewable energy projects. It also offers utility excavation, and mechanical piping and services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

