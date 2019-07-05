Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BVN. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of BVN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.58. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 9.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 49.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 418,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

