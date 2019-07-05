Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives $60.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of CBSH traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 180,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,945. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $324.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other news, insider John K. Handy sold 3,541 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $218,798.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,159.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 79.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

