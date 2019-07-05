Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colfax in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded Colfax from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.70 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.52.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. Colfax has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $128,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,094.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $309,040.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,679.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Colfax by 50,269.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 57,810 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $3,953,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Colfax by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 913,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,126,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $7,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

