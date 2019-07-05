Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CDE. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.37 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,645 shares in the company, valued at $441,389.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,200. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,723.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56,734 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $105,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 17.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 500,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 72,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

