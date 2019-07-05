Citigroup Reiterates “$2.00” Price Target for Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN)

Citigroup set a $2.00 price target on Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Superior Energy Services from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.70.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPN opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $202.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Superior Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.35 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. Superior Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 196.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 246,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 580,395 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,381,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.