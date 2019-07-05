Citigroup Increases Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target to $30.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 100.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,284.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 447,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares in the last quarter. Emory University bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,844,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

