China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Greenridge Global reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. China Automotive Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

