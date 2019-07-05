CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CPKF opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 18.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial  Real Estate, Consumer  Non Real Estate, and Residential  Real Estate segments.

