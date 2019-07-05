Centennial Resource Development’s (CDEV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.59.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.89.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $214.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 7,891.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 6,540.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

