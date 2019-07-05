Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CX. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of CX opened at $4.25 on Monday. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.0499 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Cemex SAB de CV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the first quarter worth $29,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter worth $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.