Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC downgraded Celestica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Beacon Securities downgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. Celestica has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $902.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 10,347.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Celestica by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,759,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after buying an additional 278,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 915,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 283,636 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

