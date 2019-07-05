Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

“We discussed the industry with Mark Jenkins, CFO of CVNA, and George Arison, Founder and Co-CEO of privately-held Shift, and came away bullish on the potential for accelerating consumer adoption of buying/selling cars online.”,” Wells Fargo & Co‘s analyst commented.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research downgraded Carvana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Carvana from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.83.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $64.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Carvana has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $76.85.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $755.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.61 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 9,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $559,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,553.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 12,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $738,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at $627,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,294,392 shares of company stock worth $147,951,668 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 21.2% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 302,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after buying an additional 52,990 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,813,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after buying an additional 51,614 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 26.0% in the first quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 876,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,890,000 after buying an additional 180,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 422.7% in the first quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 336,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after buying an additional 271,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

